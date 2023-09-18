Bold New Range Rover Velar for 2024

A bold new Range Rover Velar has emerged for 2024, launched for Rs 94.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The front end of the Velar now features a new front grille along with the Pixel LED headlights with the signature DRL which helps it blend in with its elder siblings, at the rear we have the super-red LED tail-lights which offer better visibility. In addition to this, we also have four exterior colours on offer: Zadar Grey, Varesine Blue, Fuji White, and Santorini Black.

The interior of the Range Rover Velar is equipped with a new 11.4-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an air purifier, a wireless charger, and active road noise cancellation. In addition, customers can choose two different colours for the interior theme and leather upholstery: Deep Garnet and Caraway.

In the engine department, the Velar comes with two options, a P250, 250-hp petrol engine which produces 365 Nm of torque and the D200 turbo-diesel with 204 hp and 420 Nm of torque. Both engines are the same capacity of 2.0-litres. Transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed automatic unit gaining assistance from the in-house developed Terrain Response 2 system.

The Range Rover Velar is now available at a price tag of Rs 94.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available to order online and at authorized dealerships.

Story: Hamza Mir

