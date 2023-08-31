Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale – A Rebirth

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, a limited series car based on the iconic 1967 33 Stradale, has been unveiled and is limited to an exclusive 33 units; all of which have been sold out.

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale pays homage to its racing lineage while embracing the cutting-edge technology and design of the present. Named after the legendary Tipo 33 racing cars that once ruled the tracks, this modern iteration captures the essence of those glory days.

The latest 33 Stradale shares its name and likeness with the mid-engined 33 Stradale from 1967, which was the on-road counterpart to the Italian marque’s Tipo 33 race car. This special edition Alfa Romeo comes fitted with either a 3.0-litre, V6, twin-turbo engine delivering over 620 hp or in a battery-electric configuration with over 750 hp. The car has a top speed of 333 km/h and a zero to 100 km/h time of under three seconds. The 33 Stradale comes equipped with a double-arm suspension with active shock absorbers and brake-by-wire system with Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes. To make things more interesting, the car’s tuning was supported by Alfa Romeo F1 driver Valtteri Bottas on the legendary Balocco track.

Inside the car, the 33 Stradale integrates physical controls to operate features like its front-axle lift, launch-control system, and drive-mode selector, which gives the driver two options: the default Strada mode, which favours on-road comfort, or the track-oriented Pista setting.

Alfa Romeo have made an effort to mimic the dimensions of the original car as nearly as possible in the design of the 33 Stradale. It has the well-known V-shaped grille, known as the Scudetto Shield, on the front, and, according to the company, its overall profile has been optimized for aerodynamics and “necessary beauty.” In order to make the car as aerodynamically efficient as possible, there is an air intake built into the headlamps and a rear spoiler that directs air into the side intakes.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of the Alfa Romeo brand said: “With the new 33 Stradale, we wanted to create something that lived up to our past, to serve the brand and to make the Alfisti fandom proud. Such a result could only have been achieved thanks to the expertise, hard work and passion of our team, with the support of management who have the clear ambition to contribute to writing chapters in the brand’s future, in full respect of its unique history. This is the brand’s first custom-built car since 1969, and I promise it won’t be the last.”

Story: Alshin Thomas

