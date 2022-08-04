BMW X5 xDrive 30d M Sport introduced in India at Rs 97.90 lakh

The M Sport, a new trim offered by BMW, has replaced the xLine on the X5 xDrive 30d. The 3.0-litre diesel engine that powers it remains unchanged.

The X5 lineup now includes a top-of-the-line model from BMW named xDrive 30d M Sport. The SUV has a variety of aesthetic enhancements but no such engine modifications. The cost of the latest variation is Rs. 97.9 lakh (ex-showroom). In contrast, the X5 xDrive 30d xLine, the previous top-of-the-line model, was sold for INR 94.9 lakh ex-showroom.



The same 3-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine that powers the BMW X5 xDrive 30d M Sport produces 265 hp and 620 Nm of torque. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via the xDrive system.

The M Sport design package, includes features like the M-spec front apron, side skirts, and wheel arch trims in body colour, M-spec blue-coloured brake callipers, rear diffuser, M Sport-spec car key, M Sport logo on the side profile, and new tailpipes, is another highlight of the exterior of the BMW X5 xDrive 30d M Sport.

The luxury SUV sits above the SportX Plus model and comes equipped with extras like steering-mounted paddle shifters, an electrically operated tailgate, launch control, adaptive air suspension, adaptive LED headlights, front comfort seats, a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, a 16-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system, and 20-inch M Sport alloy wheels.

There will be three exterior colour choices and three inside fabric choices for the X5 xDrive 30d M Sport. Pythonic Black, Mineral White, and Pythonic Blue are the available exterior colours. Ivory White/Black, Coffee/Black, and Black/Black are the leather upholstery options that are currently available.



Story by Kurt Morris