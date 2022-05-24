50 Years of M: BMW M3 and M4 Coupe 50 Jahre Edition Launched

BMW have launched the 50 Jahre edition M3 and M4 Coupe to mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic M performance division.

The BMW M 50 Jahre edition models are based on the current generation of the most successful model series in the history of BMW M, the M3 and M4. The special editions will be made available in markets including China, Canada, Europe and North America.

Synonymous with high performance in the premium mid-range segment, these M cars are powered by an in-line six-cylinder twin-turbocharged engine that produces 480 hp and 600 Nm of torque (for North America) and 510 hp and 650 Nm of torque in other markets. In the US and Canada, the power is transferred to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. The others have an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic that is fully variable and distributes drive to all four wheels using an M-specific xDrive system.

The exclusive character of these 50 Jahre edition models are the result of a market-specific configuration with unique design features and a strictly limited number of units in each case. For the exterior paintwork of the edition vehicles, BMW have resurrected classic colours from the vault of M. These are complemented by M forged wheels in a similarly exclusive colour scheme and striking accents for the interior.

In Europe and other selected regions, BMW M are offering the M4 Coupe 50 Jahre edition in Carbon Black, Macao Blue, Brands Hatch Grey, Imola Red and San Marino Blue. The Coupe’s aggressive stance is enhanced by 19-inch M forged wheels on the front axle and 20-inch wheels on the rear axle featuring a double-spoke design, which are being offered for the first time in Orbit Grey and Gold Bronze matt colour options.

Similarly, a limited number of the BMW M4 Coupe 50 Jahre edition are being produced for the Chinese market and will be available in Fire Orange and Stratus Grey paint scheme as the anniversary of BMW M is being celebrated in China in the Year of the Tiger. The M forged wheels on these vehicles are finished in matt Orbit Grey in conjunction with the Fire Orange body colour and in matt Gold Bronze in conjunction with the Stratus Grey exterior paint finish.

Meanwhile, the M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M which is based on the 2023 BMW M3 Competition xDrive, will be made exclusive to the US and Canada and will be limited to only 500 units. The special edition M3 will be offered in modern iterations of five iconic paint schemes from the M division’s past—Cinnabar Red, Techno Violet, Deep Interlagos Blue, Fire Orange III and Limerock Grey.

Inside the 50 Jahre edition models, the door sill panels, the metal plaque on the centre console, the headrests of the standard M sports seats and the optional M carbon bucket seats all bear the lettering “Edition 50 Jahre BMW M”.

The M3 Edition 50 Jahre will be available in only one, highly-equipped configuration. This includes the Executive and Parking Assistance packages, Icon Adaptive LED headlights with Laserlight, carbon-fibre interior trim, wireless device charging, and M Shadowline headlights. All customers have to do is choose their exterior colour, brake caliper colour, and style of seats. The M Carbon Ceramic Brakes and M Carbon bucket seats are the only cost options.

Story: Alshin Thomas

