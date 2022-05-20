Jeep Meridian has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs. 29.90 lak

The new Jeep Meridian is based on the same architecture as the Jeep Compass and is essentially the mid-size SUV’s expanded three-row variant.

The Jeep Meridian SUV, the Compass’s older sibling, has been released in India, with prices starting at 29,90,000 for the base Limited trim and 32,40,000 for the top-spec Limited (Option) trim. Only a diesel engine is available in both models, although there are two transmission and drivetrain options. The SUV has already received more than 1200 reservations, and deliveries will begin in June. Check out the price list for the many variants in the image below.

The Meridian shares the same underpinnings as the Compass, but with significant modifications to accommodate the extra row of seats. The automobile is 41mm bigger and 48mm taller than the Compass in terms of proportions. The wheelbase is also 146mm longer. The Meridian features all-new body panels that are quite similar to those found on the new Grand Cherokee L. The internal dashboard is inspired by the Compass, but it’s dressed in a new brown colour.

The Meridian will be available in two different configurations, both of which will include the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, six airbags, traction control, ESC, hill start and descent control, 360-degree parking camera, and selectable drive modes, as well as the Compass’s features. The Meridians can be equipped with a motorised tailgate.



The 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine in the Meridian delivers 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque. The engine can be coupled to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Both variants come with a normal front-wheel drivetrain, but only the 9-speed torque converter is available with an all-wheel drivetrain option.

Because it’s a Jeep, the Meridian includes off-road technologies like traction control, hill start and descent control, and variable drive modes. It comes with six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control as standard. The Jeep Meridian competes against the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, and MG Gloster, among other notable brands in the market.

Here is the complete variant-wise price list:

Jeep Meridian MT FWD – Rs 29.90 Lakh

Jeep Meridian (O) MT FWD – Rs 32.40 Lakh

Jeep Meridian 9AT FWD – Rs 31.80 Lakh

Jeep Meridian (O) 9AT FWD – Rs 34.30 Lakh

Jeep Meridian (O) 9AT 4×4 – Rs 36.95 Lakh

(All prices are ex-showroom, India).

Story by Kurt Morris