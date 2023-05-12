BMW X3 M40i Launched

The BMW X3 M40i has been launched in India at Rs 86.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is available in limited units and can be exclusively booked through the BMW online shop.

BMW India have launched the first-ever X3 M40i in the country and it comes available as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The X3 M40i is essentially the performance-oriented version of the X3 SUV that shares its powertrain with the M340i sedan.

On the outside, the X3 M40i receives the BMW M Sport package that comes as standard along with the BMW M-specific kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights with Matrix function, wing mirrors, tailpipes and 20-inch light M alloy wheels. The X3 M40i is offered in two metallic paint schemes – Brooklyn Grey and Black Sapphire.

The Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV), as BMW likes to call their performance SUVs, gets an all-black treatment on the inside with a carbon-fibre trim, a leather steering wheel with the M colour stitching and badge as well as seatbelts that are also M-spec, adding to the already menacing look of the car. The SAV also features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and three-zone automatic climate control.

Powering the BMW X3 M40i is a 3.0-litre, turbo-charged, six-cylinder engine that produces 360 hp and a peak torque of 500 Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission and BMW’s all-wheel drive technology, the xDrive. BMW claims the car does 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds and goes all the way up to an electronically-limited top speed of 250 km/h. The X3 M40i also gets several chassis upgrades, including Adaptive M suspension, Variable sport steering, M sport differential and M Sport brakes.

Story: Alshin Thomas

