2023 BMW M340i xDrive Launched in India

The new BMW M340i facelift has been launched for Rs 62.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The car gets new cosmetic updates along with new features.



The M340i has an eight-speed automatic transmission mated to a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine that puts out a good 374 hp and 500 Nm of torque. It does a 0-100 km/h sprint in under 4.4 seconds and has four drive modes – Comfort, Eco pro, Sport and Sport+. The car’s features include cruise control with braking, launch control, M Sport suspension, variable sport steering, M Sport brakes, M Sport exhaust and M Sport differential to name a few.



The exterior equipment includes a new kidney grille in gloss black, air inlets on the front bumper finished in gloss black, M badges, and a tailpipe finished in black chrome. The front bumper also gets integrated LED headlights and the rear section gets an M spoiler.



The interior equipment list includes automatic three-zone climate control with rear vents and controls, electrically-adjustable seat for driver and passenger with memory function, paddle shifters, glass sunroof, ambient lighting, multi-function M leather steering wheel, curved display with 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 14.9-inch infotainment display integrated as one with wireless smartphone tethering, 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a heads-up display to name a few.



In terms of safety, the car gets ABS with brake assist, cornering brake control, tractional control, stability control, crash sensor, vehicle immobiliser, side-impact protection, run-flat tyres with reinforced sidewalls, tyre pressure indicator, reversing assist and lateral parking assist.

Story: Sumesh Soman

