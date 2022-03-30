BMW India factory celebrates its 15th anniversary.

The Chennai facility of BMW Group India has been in operation for 15 years. The BMW 740Li M Sport Edition, the company’s 1,00,000th made-in-India vehicle, was recently delivered.







BMW Group India, the Indian affiliate of the German luxury vehicle maker BMW, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. In January 2007, this Bavarian luxury automaker entered the Indian market. The BMW Group India’s Chennai facility opened on March 29, 2007, and it is now commemorating its Crystal Anniversary in the country. A BMW 3 Series was the first vehicle to leave the BMW Group India’s Chennai factory.



Since then, the factory has developed in leaps and bounds, and the company’s localization has significantly increased. The BMW Group India’s Chennai factory has produced the one millionth made-in-India vehicle. A BMW (7 Series) 740Li M Sport Edition was the 1,00,000th car made locally. The plant held a wonderful event to recognise this great achievement, with all of its employees adhering to all safety regulations.

Thomas Dose, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai said, “BMW Group Plant Chennai has emerged as a centre of manufacturing excellence in the last 15 years. It is a world-class facility that locally produces ‘Made in India’ BMWs and MINIs with the toughest quality standards. BMW Group Plant Chennai achieves its goals every time, even under difficult situations, because of a positive attitude and high level of efficiency in all pillars. We look forward to establishing many more milestones.”

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Big congratulations to the team at BMW Group Plant Chennai on this joyous event. The plant plays the most instrumental role in fulfilling the demand for the latest, most aspirational BMW and MINI products. The unparalleled quality of our ‘Made in India’ cars, immaculate efficiency and fast turn-around time are key strengths of the plant that have contributed towards building a fine product offensive strategy and sales success.”

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, BMW M340i, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7, and MINI Countryman are among the 13 vehicles produced locally by BMW Group India. Furthermore, as part of its commitment to environmental stewardship, the BMW plant is stated to run entirely on renewable energy. In India, the company currently employs around 650 employees.



Also Read: BMW rolls out 1,00,000th Made-in-India luxury cars from its Chennai plant

Story by Kurt Morris