BMW rolls out 1,00,000th Made-in-India luxury cars from its Chennai plant

BMW Group Plant Chennai has built the 1,00,000th automobile in India, marking a new milestone in the company’s presence in the nation. This particular insignia was given to a BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition.

The 1,00,000th car produced in the country by the BMW Group Plant in Chennai has been delivered. This particular insignia was given to a BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition. The BMW Group Plant in Chennai began operations on March 29, 2007, and this year marks its 15th anniversary. The BMW Group has steadily grown the number of car models produced locally in India.

Thomas Dose, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai, said, “It is a day of great joy and pride for us as the 1,00,000th, Made-in-India car drives out of our assembly lines. This accomplishment is a result of the team’s hard work, efficiency and consistency, which ensures that every BMW or MINI car locally produced here in Chennai is of the same international quality standards as any other BMW plant across the world.” Adding to it he said, “Highly skilled employees, advanced manufacturing processes with state-of-the-art technology and a strong focus on sustainability provided the necessary ingredients for this success.”

He also said, “At the same time, increased localisation of up to 50 per cent and robust collaboration with local supplier partners has created more value for everyone in the ecosystem. BMW Group Plant Chennai looks forward to raising the bar in sustainable manufacturing excellence further as the India story grows.”