BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Launched at Rs 57.90 Lakh

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has been launched at a price of Rs 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new BMW 3 Series will be available in both petrol and diesel variants – 330Li and 320Ld respectively. The M Sport package is standard for both variants.





The new updated BMW 3 Series houses a 2.0-litre, in-line, four-pot unit with diesel and petrol options, the petrol engine puts out a good 285 hp and the diesel makes a good 190 hp. Both engines generate 400 Nm of torque and come coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The company claims a 0-100 km/h sprint in 6.2 seconds for the petrol engine and 7.6 seconds for the same with the diesel engine.



The new 2023 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine gets a revised kidney grille with chrome accents on the front fascia. The front and rear bumper have been redesigned as well, LED headlamp unit is now sleeker than before. It gets a double eyebrow design that stands out. Changes in the cabin include a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display integrated with a 12.3-inch MID unit, making it a curved dual-screen layout that uses the new BMW Operating System 8, the old gear lever makes way for the new gear switch which is a welcome addition. Other noteworthy mentions are the Harman Kardon sound system, parking assistance system, panoramic sunroof, and electronic seats to name a few.



The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and Audi A4 to name some.

Story: Sumesh Soman

