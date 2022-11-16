Big Boy Toyz Now in Ahmedabad

Big Boy Toyz opened an outlet in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It is the company’s fourth studio in attempting to penetrate tier two cities, an 8,000 square feet studio, standing at Cama Motors in Ahmedabad.





The studio is notable for its rich history dating back 65 years ago to Independence. Interestingly, the motor vehicle that became the carrier for Shri Mahatma Gandhi’s funeral procession was done in the Cama Motors workshop in 1948.

The key highlight of the studio will be to cater to sales, service and spare parts making it a one-stop destination for all the luxury sports car lovers. Currently starting with an employee strength of 20 people, the brand is maximising its reach nationwide.

Talking about the launch, Jatin Ahuja, Founder and CEO, Big Boy Toyz ecstatically stated, “We as a brand, ensure Big Boy Toyz continues to leave a remarkable mark in the automobile industry with its expansion plans and meet the consumer demands. This new studio is yet another milestone in BBT’s journey and opens endless doors to the lap of luxury and comfort.”

Adding on to the same, he said, “Over the years we have witnessed growing demands from buyers across the country, especially the tier II cities. Hence to meet the growing demands and expand our reach, we made our next stop at Ahmedabad and look forward to growing across cities. We look forward to meeting the consumer presence of people in and around Ahmedabad who can now easily access the BBT studio physically as well as virtually.”

Sumesh Soman

