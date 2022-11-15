Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Showcased

Lamborghini have pulled the wraps off the off-road-focused Huracán Sterrato before its global unveiling on November 30th. The Sterrato has received cosmetic and mechanical upgrades to live up to its credentials.





The company is yet to reveal the actual specs of the Huracán Sterrato but the concept used the same 5.2-litre, naturally-aspirated V10 engine mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. The engine makes a good 640 hp and sends it to all four wheels. We expect the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) driving mode system to make its way to the Sterrato. It is an off-road-biased driving mode that helps with better traction on loose surfaces. A better suspension setup will also make its way to the chassis that accommodates the off-road nature of the car.

In terms of exterior, the Huracán Sterrato will come shod with all-terrain tyres with higher profile than the standard car. It also gets flared wheel arches, body cladding, side skirts, beefy front and rear bumpers, roof rails and an air intake on the roof. The front bumper gets a stone guard as well. The off-road presence of the car is further accentuated by red accents on the body cladding and brake calipers.

Lamborghini are all set for the launch of the Urus Performante on November 24th. By 2023, the company will launch the new generation Aventador that will be powered by a hybrid powertrain and the rest of the products in the fleet are also expected to follow suit in adequate time.

Story: Sumesh Soman