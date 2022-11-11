Lamborghini Urus Performante India Debut on November 24th

The Lamborghini Urus Performante is all set for launch on November 24th. It is the fastest SUV the company offers with 0-100 dash in just 3.3-seconds. The company will also be bringing the S trim to India soon after the Performante launch.









The Urus gets motivation from a 4.4-litre, twin turbo, V8-engine coupled with a seven-speed automatic gearbox making 656 hp and 850 Nm of torque. It darts from a stand still to 100 km/h in just 3.3-seconds and has a top speed of 306 km/h. And the 200 km/h mark can be touched in just 11.5 seconds. The Urus offers five drive modes: Strada, Sport, Corsa along with the new Rally and Ego mode. Each mode alters the dynamics of steering suspension and traction to deliver the style of driving selected.



The Urus Performante comes shod with22-inch Pirelli Trofeo R tyres with brakes that bite on 440 mm discs up front and 370 mm discs at the rear. The car is 5137 mm long, 2026 mm wide, 1618 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3006 mm.



The car gets redesigned front bumpers with blacked out air dams and carbon fibre front splitter and hood. The rear section has a redesigned spoiler that creates downforce at high speeds. Company claims an increase of 38 per cent efficiency and an extra 8 percent downforce, courtesy of the new spoiler. There is a carbon fibre diffuser, carbon fibre wheel arches and carbon fibre rear bumper as well. All of this has achieved a weight reduction of 47 kg. The interiors sport Black Alcantara upholstery, hexagonal stitching on the dashboard, seats and the centre console for buttons too. The company is offering a gamut of customisation packages to design the car according to the customers’ liking. This includes interiors and exterior as well.



The outgoing Urus comes with a sticker price of Rs 3.10 crore and we can expect the Urus to be north of Rs 3.75 crore and almost touching the Rs 4 crore mark.

