Volvo have Revealed the EX90 Globally

The Volvo EX90 has been unveiled and is set to go on sale by 2024. It is essentially the XC90 in EV guise. The company is touting the EX90 as its flagship electric SUV.





The EX90 will draw power from a 111-kWh battery with a dual-motor that will send 408 hp to all wheels. A boost mode hikes the power figure to a good 517 hp. The company claims a WLTP range of 600 km on a full charge and there is a fast charge provision that can juice the battery from 10-80 per cent in just 30 minutes. The company also claims a dash from 0-100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds.



The typical Volvo design elements are apparent on the EX90, the car gets a blanked-off grille with Volvo logo at the centre and the Thor’s hammer design for the headlamp unit on either side. The bonnet has been carefully scooped out for a muscular finish up front. Moving to the side, The 22-inch alloy wheels sit well within the wheel wells and strong lines run across the length of the car. The rear section sports a dual tail-light design with a C-shape pattern, tastefully done. There is a gloss black strip that connects the two LED tail-lights at the rear, a neatly done tail section altogether.



Inside the cabin, the EX90 sports a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is vertically stacked on the centre console. The dash has been kept clean with a horizontal instrument cluster for the driver and minimum buttons and knobs. In terms of upholstery, instead of leather the company has developed their Nordico material that is composed of recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, bio-attributed materials from Swedish and Finnish forests and textiles from recycled wine corks. Nordico has a 70 per cent lower carbon footprint than the leather interior present in other Volvo cars. By 2030, all new Volvo electric cars will be leather-free.



The infotainment centre is 5G ready with built-in Google OS through the digital services package which is included for four years. After that, new terms and fees will apply if the customer chooses to renew. The infotainment package also includes Dolby Atmos surround.



When it comes to safety, the EX90 sports a gamut of features including a suite of ADAS functions, which essentially observe the external environment around the SUV. The car sports Laser imaging Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), eight cameras and a radar system.



The car will lock horns with the Jaguar I-Pace EV, BMW iX, Audi e-tron and Mercedes-Benz EQC to name a few.

Story: Sumesh Soman

