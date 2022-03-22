Bentley Bentayga Speed – Space Edition Unveiled

Bentley Orlando created a very unique Bentley Bentayga Speed for one of their customers. Called the “Bentayga Space Edition”, the car was designed in cooperation with Mulliner and features an impressive number of bespoke elements.

The special edition Bentayga Speed comes with an exterior paint shade of Cypress, that is famously familiar thanks to the first generation Continental GT, launched in 2004. The dark metallic grey with subtle green undertones creates a dark, stone-like exterior, with visual presence increased by the use of black lines. Inspired by the comet dust trails racing across the night sky, the special edition has orange flame accents on the gloss carbon-fibre styling that add a bright contrast to the Cypress paintwork and provide a unique backdrop for the bespoke interior.

The cabin is finished in a very cool combination of Beluga and Porpoise combined with satin black speaker grilles, and the same orange shades of the exterior. Each seat gets a cool, bright orange Bentley logo, with the same orange colour being used for the micro piping trails on the seat edges and the floor mats. The same treatment is given to the centre spoke of the steering wheel, the gear lever, and also the bezels surrounding the dashboard and the door panels. To stay true to the ‘Space Edition’, there are illuminated tread plates depicting planets orbiting a solar system.

Since the car is based on the 2022 Bentayga Speed, it is offered with a 6.0-litre, twin-turbo W12 that delivers 634 horsepower and 664 Nm of torque. It sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds and accelerates all the way up to an astonishing top speed of 306 km/h. To use this massive power with ease, the Bentayga Speed comes equipped with four on-road driving modes: Comfort, Sport, Bentley and a Custom mode for customers who opt to create their own driving set-up.

Additionally, the Sport mode has been calibrated to enhance response from the W12 engine and the eight-speed automatic transmission, together with the air suspension system and Bentley Dynamic Ride. The effect is a more dynamic and engaging drive. The Bentayga Speed’s optional carbon ceramic brakes are the largest and most powerful brakes available from Bentley, with a maximum braking torque of 6,000 Nm and engineered to withstand temperatures up to 1,000 degree Celsius. They also provide a weight saving of more than 20 kg over iron brakes.

The first-generation Bentley Bentayga was launched in 2016 with customer deliveries soon after. Since then, the Bentayga has defined the luxury SUV sector. Over this time Bentley have introduced three further powertrains and in 2020 the second generation was revealed. By the start of 2022, approximately 28,500 Bentaygas had been produced. The Bentayga remains Bentley’s best-selling model and has expanded the luxury SUV sector. Rather similar to the effect the Continental GT had on its segment when it was launched in 2004.

Since the Space Edition Bentayga Speed is a one-off car, the cost is not known and it really doesn’t matter as only one customer will enjoy it. Although, if you really want to get an idea as to how expensive this Special Edition could be, just remember that the standard Bentayga Speed is priced at $262,000 which is around Rs 2 crore.

Story: Alshin Thomas

