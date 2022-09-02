Audi RS Q e-tron E2 Heading to Dakar

A lighter, more aerodynamic and even more efficient evolution of the Audi RS Q e-tron rally car is

heading to the 2023 Dakar Rally.



The 1980’s legacy of the Sport Quattro is encapsulated well in the RS Q e-tron E2 with its

redesigned body and tweaks to optimize energy efficiency and some ergonomic upgrades. Like the

original version we featured recently, the RS Q e-tron E2 is powered by one electric motor per axle,

with an internal-combustion engine acting as a generator. But, having noted short-term surpluses of

energy while racing, Audi have changed the energy management software to wring more efficiency

out of the powertrain. Given that the first generation of the RS Q e-tron was overweight, it was still

necessary to save several dozen kilograms. This is accompanied by the lowering of the vehicle’s

centre of gravity.

The aerodynamic concept in the area of the body below the bonnet is completely new. The new

cockpit dimensions mean that the body has a larger and, therefore, less favourable cross-section.

This does not change the top speed which remains limited to 170 km/h in the regulations. The new

body also makes the truck easier to service in the field, with easier access to spare wheels. Updated

controls make driving easier, while improved software optimizes multiple functions to reduce

energy consumption. The air conditioning system has also been tuned for more efficient operation.

Audi found that it was running so often that the coolant actually froze, so it was put into intermittent

mode. The revised system uses less energy while keeping the cabin cool.

Crews can now work much more easily after a puncture. Simple, flat and easily removable body

components replace the previous bulky covers for the spare wheels in the flanks. The new ten-spoke

rims from partner Rotiform are much easier to handle. Drivers and co-drivers can grip them more

easily and complete the change in a safer manner.

The Audi RS Q e-tron E2 will make its competitive debut at the Morocco Rally 2022, which is

scheduled for 1-6 October, with three drivers: Matthias Ekström/Emil Bergqvist, Stefan

Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger and Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz. The Rally du Maroc will be the first

competitive preparation for the 2023 Dakar Rally, which commences on New Year’s Eve in Saudi

Arabia.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

