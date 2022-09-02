Tata Motors launches JET edition of Nexon, Harrier and Safari

The Tata Nexon ICE, Tata Nexon EV, Tata Harrier, and Tata Safari, meet the new Jet Editions, which bring a host of new cosmetic changes and feature upgrades over the standard versions.





The JET editions of the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari SUVs have been introduced by Tata Motors. According to the corporation, the new line is motivated by “Business Jets” and will satisfy the demands of consumers who wish to soar beyond the clouds in luxury. The JET edition SUVs’ distinctive interior and exterior designs will include top-of-the-line amenities.



The starting price for the Harrier Jet edition is Rs 20.90 lakh, while the starting price for the Tata Nexon Jet edition is Rs 12.14 lakh (ex-showroom) (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Tata Safari Jet edition has a starting price of Rs 21.35 lakh.





The earthy bronze body and platinum silver roof of the Jet versions of the Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier, and Tata Safari will be available. A painted alloy version with front skid plates in Jet Black and Silver is also available. Starting today, the updated lineup will be offered at all authorised Tata Motors dealerships.



The interiors of the brand-new Jet SUVs have been completely redone and come in Oyster White & Granite black tones. Ventilated seats, an electric sunroof with a tilt feature, and an air purifier with an AQi display will all be included inside. Additionally boasting wireless charging is the Tata Nexon Jet Edition.



The Harrier Jet Edition includes A and C-Type charging connections in the first and second rows and an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with auto-hold functionality. A and C-Type charging connections are included in all three rows of the Safari Jet Edition, along with redesigned comfort headrests for the second row. Both vehicles are outfitted with cutting-edge ESP, which features driver doze-off, after-impact braking, and panic brake alert.



Two engine choices will be available for the Jet version of the Tata Nexon: a 1.5-litre turbodiesel engine with 110 hp and 260 Nm of torque, and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with 120 hp and 170 Nm of power. Both engine versions will have a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission as options. The new Tata Nexon has three driving modes: Eco, City, and Sport.



Along with a number of special editions like the Dark Edition, Camo Edition, and Kaziranga Edition and a host of silent feature updates across the model range, Tata Motors has been quite active in terms of safety feature updates. All this has to lead to a steady growth path for Tata Motors in terms of overall sales

Story By Kurt Morris