As Pollution Rises in Delhi; Clean-up Begins

As pollution rises in Delhi; clean-up operations have begun with Delhi activating GRAP stage three due to the deteriorating air quality.

As pollution levels rise in Delhi and the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorates, the State Government has activated the third phase of its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). There will be an immediate restriction on the movement of specific vehicles, including passenger cars, in the national capital region (NCR). Fines will be imposed on violators.

The government has moved to ban BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles until further notice. BS3 petrol-powered cars and BS4 diesel-powered vehicles are not allowed on NCR roads if they are more than four years old. In addition to Delhi, the restrictions extend to neighboring cities such as Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana, and Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh. As a result of the implementation of GRAP stage 3, these vehicles are no longer allowed to operate. Those engaged in essential services will be exempt from the restrictions of Stage 4.

During GRAP stage 3, vehicle owners who possess a minimum BS6 certification are allowed to operate their vehicles. Having pollution certificates (PUC) readily available is recommended. The restrictions will not affect owners of electric or CNG vehicles.

Story: Hamza Mir

