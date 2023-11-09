BMW X4 M40i Launched in India

The all new BMW X4 M40i has been launched from Rs 96.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be brought to India via the CBU route(complete built-up unit).

It gets a coupé design with adaptive LED headlights and a black BMW M kidney grille with a chrome frame.

Under the hood, the BMW X4 M40i comes with a 3.0-litre, in-line, six-cylinder M TwinPower Turbo petrol engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, paired with the eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. It develops 360 hp and 500 Nm of peak torque between 1,900-5,000 rpm. The BMW X4 M40i is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 250 km/h.

The BMW X4 M40i is packed with the latest modern safety features.There are six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) as well as Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold.

It is equipped as standard with 20-inch Jet Black M light alloy wheels and rides on 275/40 R20 front tyres and 275/40 R20 at the back. Additionally, it also receives adaptive M suspension, variable sport steering and M Sport brakes with red brake calipers.

There is a wide range of standard features in the cabin including electrically-adjustable sport seats, carbon-fibre interior trim, M seat belts, and a panoramic sunroof. Additionally, a 12.3-inch control display with BMW virtual assistant, which can perform a number of commands via voice and gesture control, is also integrated into the infotainment system. The BMW X4 M40i comes with the Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers.

The BMW X4 M40i can be purchased from Rs 96.20 lakh (ex-showroom) via various BMW dealerships across India.

Story: Hamza Mir

