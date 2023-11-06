Lotus Cars In India – Iconic Brand Enters Country

Those who wanted to see Lotus Cars in India soon are in for a treat as the British supercar makers have entered the Indian market in partnership with Exclusive Motors on 9 November, 2023.

Lotus, the renowned British supercar manufacturers, known for their enthusiast-cars with efficient lightweight construction, sharp handling and performance are now making their entry into the Indian market. They have partnered with Exclusive Motors to handle their sales, distribution and service in India. It is worth noting that Exclusive Motors also handle Bentley Motors in India.

Lotus Cars in India have big plans with the sale and support of their car models across the country, starting with the all-electric Eletre SUV, available in all three—standard, S and R—specifications, including a choice of seating and multiple option packs. Lotus also announced that the petrol-powered Emira will arrive in 2024. All cars will be brought in as CBUs, and come with a hefty price tag as a result. More models, such as the Emeya GT, are expected to follow after the launch of these two Lotus cars in India.

There are already more than a few clientele of Lotus cars in India, with models such as the Elise lightweight sports car being imported more than a decade ago.

Lotus Eletre

The Eletre is a full-size, battery-powered, luxury crossover SUV. It was revealed in March 2022 as their first production SUV and the first vehicle to be produced in China by Lotus. The Eletre is a hyper-SUV with active aerodynamics and a striking design. It has a cab-forward stance and a long wheelbase.

The Eletre uses 47 per cent high-strength steel and 43 per cent aluminium in its construction, and yet it weighs betweeen 2,490 and 2,640 kg; still quite heavy by Lotus standards. Still, this 5.1-metre long and 1.6-metre tall SUV is quite slippery, with a drag coefficient of 0.26, which helps it achieve a maximum range of up to 600 km on a single charge. Lotus claim that the Eletre dismisses the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.5 seconds and tops out at 260 km/h. The more powerful R does the same in 2.95 seconds, hitting up to 265 km/h, and has a range of up to 490 km.

Lotus will offer the all-electric SUV in three forms – Eletre (611 hp), Eletre S (611 hp), and Eletre R (918 hp). All three are powered by the same 112-kWh battery—mounted under the floor—that runs on an 800-volt system, and that can be charged by a 350-kW fast-charger. Prices for the Eletre range between Rs 2.55-2.99 crore (ex-showroom).

Lotus Emira

The Emira is a lightweight sportscar that focuses on agility and driving pleasure, making it a spiritual successor to the brand’s famous models including the Esprit, Elise and Exige. However, the Emira differs itself from its predecessors through updated levels of comfort features such as door pockets, cup holders, updated digital instruments, and a centre touchscreen, all of which add a degree of modernness.

The Lotus Emira will be offered in two powertrains: a 360-hp, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder AMG-sourced turbo-petrol engine and a Toyota-sourced 400-hp, 3.5-litre, supercharged V6. The AMG engine will come paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic, while the Toyota V6 will be offered with either a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

The Emira takes inspiration from the Evija hypercar and gets vertical LED headlights with a twin-blade design. The car also gets aerodynamically designed 20-inch alloy wheels and has an optional Lotus Drivers Pack on offer that includes a stiffer suspension setup and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres. A choice of Touring or Sport chassis is also expected to be offered.

Lotus cars in India won’t as light on the pocket, though. The Lotus Emira is expected to start at a price of around Rs 2 crore (base, ex-showroom).

Story: Alshin Thomas

