BMW iX1 India Launch on 28 September

The first-ever all-electric BMW iX1 will be launched in India on 28 September in India. The iX1 is BMW i’s take on the X1.

The BMW iX1 is based on its combustion sibling, the X1 generation U11, sharing its platform while bringing in a few aesthetic differences. The signature kidney grille, bumpers, and side-skirts receive blue accents, and the logo with a blue surround. These are the easiest ways to tell the electric version apart from its internal-combustion sibling.

In the cabin of the BMW iX1, In addition to its 10.7-inch touchscreen, this iX1 is also expected to feature BMW’s Curved Display touchscreen and information unit. It could also be offered with a panoramic sunroof and massage seats up front.

The model expected to arrive here is the BMW iX1 xDrive30. This version draws power from a 66.5-kWh lithium-ion battery that offers a 130-kW DC fast charge capability. The BMW iX1’s twin motors generate a combined 230 kW (313 hp) and 494 Nm of torque, propelling it from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 5.6 seconds with a top speed of 180 km/h. The WLTP-rated range for this spec is up to 440 km with a claimed overall efficiency of between 5.52 and 5.95 km/kWh.

We expect the BMW iX1 to be priced in the region of Rs 60 and 65 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go up against the likes of the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD, among others.

BMW recently revealed the two-wheel drive version, the iX1 eDrive20, at the IAA in Munich. However, that is not particularly likely to arrive here anytime soon. BMW India’s other all-electric offerings at present include the i4 eDrive40 four-door coupé, the i7 xDrive60 premium luxury saloon, and the iX xDrive40 luxury electric SUV.