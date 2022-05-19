Alpine introduces a luxury car audio system priced at Rs. 27 lakh.

Alpine also released new touchscreen head units in 7-inch, 9-inch, and 11-inch sizes, with the goal of providing a live audio experience in your vehicle.

Alpine has released its latest flagship audio system in India, which costs around Rs. 30 lakh. The Alpine F#1 Status system is touted to be the first on the market to offer full-spec high-definition audio with 384kHz/32-bit playback. Alpine claims that the system is only accessible as a whole package, with no individual components. The Alpine Status, a lower-spec model with lower-quality HD audio (192kHz/24 bit) with a price tag of around 8 lakh, was also unveiled. Unlike the F#1 Status, which came with its own head unit and was only available as a complete package, the lower-spec Status can be used with existing OEM and aftermarket head units, with individual components being available.

The F#1 Status has a unique Master Clock Management System that includes a temperature-controlled crystal oscillator. A 64-bit quad-core processor clocked at 1 GHz is also included in the system to ensure optimal sound quality at all times. To provide consistent sound, the speakers and tweeters are all made of carbon fibre reinforced plastic. The system comes with a unique 1-DIN system that is not compatible with OEM or any aftermarket head units, though it can be installed alongside OEM units, according to the firm. Alpine’s franchise locations are the only places where you can get the system.

The #Alpine #F1 Status System achieves its goal of consistently delivering a live music performance by working at a frequency of 384kHz, which is among the highest lossless audio quality available.#CARindia #alpineindla@alpine.india_official pic.twitter.com/QAkhV37paH — Car India (@CARIndia) May 18, 2022

Mr. Mizuki Kanai, Alpine Asia Brand Business, Senior Manager said, “Based on Premium Quality Sound, Alpine offers best in class infotainment solutions. Backed by advanced technology and relentless research, the products offer customisation, connectivity and communication. Being a global brand serving customers from more than 100 countries, Alpine now aims to provide the Indian music lovers with best-in-class music experience”.

Mr. Vineet Sahni, Group CEO, Lumax-DK Jain Group said, “We are further expanding the Alpine product portfolio in India after last year’s unveiling. Lumax and Alpine are exclusive partners, and we will continue to expand the outreach of Alpine Infotainment systems across India leveraging the strong market understanding and robust sales network of channel partners and retailers. As highlighted last year, the Alpine products will be available at approximately 250 retail outlets in India. These products will serve the music lovers with a discerning ear for good music and prefer exceptional quality and experience on the go”.

Speaking on the partnership and future plans, Mr Sanjay Bhagat, Sr EVP & Head – Aftermarket Division said, “The association with Alpine has grown over the last few years. Lumax has more than 3 decades of presence in Indian Aftermarket with strong relationships with Dealers and Distributors. The unveiling of F#1 series, Alpine Status and New Display Audio range are steps towards further expansion and outreach of Alpine products in India. With this distribution collaboration, Lumax and Alpine present the World’s First and the World’s Best for the Indian consumers”.



The company also unveiled a new touchscreen lineup in the usual 7-inch, 9-inch, and 11-inch sizes it has previously offered. The new head units have been enhanced to include HD sound, wireless Apple CarPlay, and a high-definition display. The price of quality, on the other hand, is actually the price of this premium sound system. The Alpine F#1 Status system is priced at a staggering 27 lakh, demonstrating the amount of effort that has gone into creating this technical marvel of a car audio system.

Story by Kurt Morris