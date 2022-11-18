All New Jeep Grand Cherokee Launched In India

The brand-new Jeep Grand Cherokee launched at an introductory price of Rs 77.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep recreated the legendary SUV’s debut moment, driving through a glass pane at a Detroit auto show.





With its completely redesigned exterior and interior designs, top-notch craftsmanship, and first-to-market innovations, the fifth generation of the enduring namesake continues to build on its heritage as the most honoured SUV ever. The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee was created to satisfy the expanding demands of Jeep customers who have requested more room, versatility, and functionality. It also provides passengers with expansive, class-leading legroom in the second row, maximizing overall passenger comfort.





More than 110 advanced safety and security features, including Active Driving Assistance System(ADAS), 360-Degree Surround View, eight airbags, Drowsy Driver Detection, 3 Point seatbelt and Occupant Detection for all 5 passengers. 73 percent of the body is made from advanced high strength steel. Equipped with the award-winning 10.1 inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the all-new Grand Cherokee features segment-leading technologies include a 10-inch windshield Heads Up Display, digital rear view mirror and a segment first 10.25 inch passenger screen.

Features handcrafted materials and modern amenities, resulting in the most luxurious Grand Cherokee ever. The front panel features new slim HVAC vents, a realigned center stack for greater driver accessibility. The all-new Jeep seating architecture features a length adjustable cushion for the front row passengers. The new 8-way adjustable front seats and heated/vented seats are available in first two rows, with three-level configurable controls.

Its renowned 4×4 Quadra-Trac system and Selec-Terrain™ traction management system instils the Grand Cherokee with the Jeep brand’s legendary 4×4 capability. Another noteworthy provision is the new Jeep SUV’s ability to automatically switch to four-wheel drive mode whenever the system detects the need. The famed 4×4 Quadra-Trac system includes an active transfer case that transfers torque to the wheel with the most grip to enhance traction.

Powered by the 2.0-litre Turbo Petrol engine coupled with eight-speed automatic transmission delivers 272 hp and 400 Nm of torque. The all-new Grand Cherokee offers superior ride and handling thanks to the new virtual ball-joint front and Multi-link rear suspension. The SUV offers class-leading 215 mm of ground clearance and 533 mm of water fording. The Jeep Grand Cherokee offers 33 connectivity features including 24×7 Dedicated Assistance, Remote Vehicle Management, Monitor Vehicle Parameters, Navigation & Connected Traffic & Travel, 24-hour surveillance & Automatic Crash/ Breakdown detection.





The all-new architecture and sculpted aerodynamic body style & active grille shutters combine to improve vehicle performance, safety and reliability, while significantly reducing vehicle weight, noise, vibration and harshness. Designed to maximize overall passenger safety, comfort and convenience, Grand Cherokee packs a powerful punch with next generation features and technologies that make it a standout in the full-size SUV segment.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



Also read: McLaren Automotive Launched in India