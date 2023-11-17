All New Audi Q8 Revealed

The new Audi Q8—Audi’s biggest Q—just got bigger and badder. The updated SUV coupe was just revealed by the German brand.

The new Audi Q8 now has a revised exterior with stylish front and rear bumpers that add to the strong character of the car. The optional S-Line package satisfies the need of buyers who prefer a bit more sportiness. Also for the first time, Audi have equipped the Q8 with HD Matrix LED headlights with a laser as an additional high beam. The headlights also feature digital DRLs with selectable light signatures. At the rear, Audi have given the Q8 digital OLED lights with four selectable light designs that complete the expanded light offering. Audi also offer new alloy wheel designs, paint schemes, decorative inlays in the interior, and seats with contrast stitching to make the car stand out on top among all of its Q models.

Globally, the new Audi Q8 range starts with the 45 TDI quattro, a 3.0-litre diesel with 231 hp and 500 Nm of torque. This engine is followed by the 50 TDI quattro, a more powerful version with 286 hp and 600 Nm. In the petrol form, the 55 TFSI is present producing 340 hp and 500 Nm. All V6 engines in the Audi Q8 come with an eight-speed tiptronic transmission with quattro permanent all-wheel drive, and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The Audi SQ8 with the V8 TFSI advances sportiness even further. As part of the upgrade, the SQ8 TFSI now runs on the 4.0 TFSI with 507 hp and 770 Nm of torque.

In India we expect to get the new Audi Q8 55 TFSI quattro with prices to begin from around Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom).