ABB Unveil Mobile Charger for Formula E Season Nine

ABB have unveiled the charging technology it will use for Season Nine of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, when the company takes on its new role within the series as official charging supplier.







ABB in partnership with engineers from the motorsport governing body, FIA, and Formula E have developed a solution for charging the new Gen3 cars before race day and between sessions. The ABB Formula E Race Charger has been designed in a way that allows for easy global transportation and installation.



Each charger can deliver a maximum power of 160 kW and is able to charge two vehicles with 80 kW of power simultaneously, before the race. This allows race teams to benefit from a ‘double charging’ capacity from one unit, also reducing the charger footprint and decreasing transportation emissions, as there is no longer a need for one unit per car.

The ABB Formula E Race Charger features ABB’s new charging technology. Its design adapts technology already proven in road car charging applications to suit a demanding motorsport environment.





Frank Mühlon, CEO of ABB E-mobility said: “We’re delighted to bring our innovative charging solutions to the biggest global e-mobility stage – the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship – continuing our drive to use the series as a testbed for new, more sustainable technologies. Charging the Gen3 cars will give us valuable testing information on charging in a high-paced, competitive environment. The experience and knowledge we gain will be used to continuously improve ABB chargers for customer and consumer use.”

Jamie Reigle, CEO of Formula E, added: “Technical progress and sustainable innovation are cornerstones of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Our partnership with ABB is based on a shared commitment to advance electric mobility and we are delighted that ABB will deliver advanced charging systems for our race teams in Gen3. ABB’s mobile chargers set the industry standard and will serve as critical infrastructure in delivering the championship. We look forward to showcasing ABB’s leading charging products under the exacting standards of competition and demonstrating that high performance and sustainability can coexist without compromise.”

Story: Sumesh Soman

