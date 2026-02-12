2026 Tata Punch EV Revealed, Bookings Open

The facelifted sub-compact electric SUV will be launched later this month

On the heels of the recently updated petrol-powered Punch “micro-SUV”, Tata has now opened the bookings of the Punch EV, while also giving us a glimpse of its exterior.

Up front, the facelifted Punch EV now sports a cleaner, more upright face with standalone headlights (instead of its predecessor’s LED DRL light-bar), and a closed-off grille in line with its electric identity. This simpler front, without the black trim running between lights, gives the electric sub-compact SUV a more contemporary look. Moving to the flanks, it gets new aero-optimised alloy wheels. They look somewhat inspired by those on the Nexon EV, distinguish the electric vehicle (EV) from its petrol-powered sibling and, more importantly, do not look overdone. Additionally, the dual-tone exterior, with the yellow body and contrasting black roof, give it an overall sporty vibe.

Moving to the cabin, though Tata hasn’t officially revealed anything, we believe it’ll have all the goodies we saw on its recently launched petrol-powered sibling. So, we expect it’ll get a digital driver’s display as well as 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment. Also on offer will be: wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, and ventilated front seats. The provision of ABS, six airbags, and electronic stability control (ESC) stays standard, though higher-spec trims may get Level 2 ADAS safety features including lane-keep assist and lane departure warning.

The 2026 Tata Punch EV will likely carry forward the same battery options: the 25-kWh (Medium Range, or MR) and 35-kWh (Long Range, or LR) packs, with a claimed 315 km and 421 km of range, respectively. Motor performance may also remain unchanged, with the MR model delivering 82 hp and 114 Nm, and the LR model producing 122 hp and 190 Nm. That said, Tata could just pull off a surprise on us, offering the previous-gen model’s Long Range version as the new model’s Medium Range, and introducing an even larger-capacity battery and more powerful motor for the top-spec model.

As mentioned, Tata Motors has already opened the pre-bookings for the 2026 Punch EV, with the launch scheduled for 20 February 2026, and deliveries likely to follow soon after. We expect the new model to get a marginal price hike over its predecessor’s Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) sticker. Once here, the Punch EV will compete with the MG Comet EV and Citroën ëC3.