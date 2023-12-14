2024 Kia Sonet Unveiled

The 2024 Kia Sonet has been unveiled and it comes with ventilated seats, ADAS and more.

The face-lifted Kia Sonet has finally been revealed. The 2024 model of the Sonet comes with a host of new features and upgrades. The biggest upgrade being the addition of level one ADAS and connected car features among others.

The new Kia Sonet gets a revised front fascia featuring inverted LED DRLs, redesigned LED headlights, fog lamps and grille. Other cosmetic updates include newly designed tail-lamps and alloy wheels.

On the safety side, the new Sonet comes with six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), 10 ADAS features such as Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Following Assist, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert and so on. It also gets Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Brake-force Assist System, emergency stop signal, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitor system, speed-sensing door lock system.

Mechanically, the Sonet retains the three engine and five transmission options from before because they have reintroduced the manual transmission for the diesel variant –

1.2-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol mated to either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT 1.5-litre, diesel engine offered with a six-speed manual (new), six-speed iMT and a six-speed automatic transmission.

It comes equipped with a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a new air-conditioning module. It also has features like voice-controlled sunroof function, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, rear door sunshade, built-in air purifier, and over 50 connected car features – one of which is a ‘Find My Kia’ feature that uses the 360-degree camera to show the surroundings of the car on the Kia app.

The face-lifted Sonet will be offered in seven variants – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line, across 11 exterior hues. The monotone shades include Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Clear White, Pewter Olive, and Matte Graphite shade. On the other hand, the dual-tone colours include Intense Red and Glacier White Pearl with a black roof.

Kia have not revealed the price of the Sonet as yet. However, pre-bookings for the car will commence from 20 December 2023.

Story: Alshin Thomas

