Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale Sets New Fiorano Lap Record

On the 16th October the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale set a blazing new record at Fiorano.

The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale set a lap record at Fiorano with a lap time of 1:17.309, piloted by Raffaele de Simone, the head of development test driving at Ferrari. The time was 1:04 faster than the SF90 equipped with the Assetto Fiorano package and the same Michelin Cup 2 R tyres.

The run took place on 16th October, 2023 during SF90 XX Stradale international media launch and test drives, during which engineers who developed the model had a chance to talk to the attendees and observe the factory’s preparation procedures for performance tests.A third-party motor sport agency independently measured and certified the time and telemetry.

The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is powered by a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 which produces 797 hp and 804 Nm of torque paired to an eight-speed F1 DCT automatic. The SF90 XX Stradale can reach a top speed of 320 km/h. The onboard hybrid system pushes out a combined power figure of 1030 hp. In the braking department we have 398-mm in the front and 390-mm at the rear. Helping the Ferrari SF90 Stradale stick to the road are Michelin Cup 2 R 255/35 ZR20 in the front and 315/30 ZR20 at the rear.

The Ferrari Museum in Maranello will display the SF90 XX Stradale from 15th December.

Story: Hamza Mir

