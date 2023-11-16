2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid Revealed

The 2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid has been revealed with the next-generation THS-5 Toyota Hybrid System and even an AWD version.

The new Toyota Camry Hybrid has received a new design with “Hammerhead” front fascia, slim LED headlights, daytime running lights and tail-light clusters; with cues of the recently introduced Toyota Crown series evident.

The Toyota Camry Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine paired with the fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS-5). By combining two electric motors and an engine, this new HEV offers a combined power output of 225 hp for FWD models and 232 hp for the AWD models. All variants of the Toyota Camry Hybrid will be available with Toyota’s Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system. The AWD system provides additional traction when needed. The AWD system’s capability comes from a dedicated rear electric drive motor generator that automatically supplies power to the rear wheels. In comparison to the previous hybrid system, the new system uses lighter and more compact electric motors to produce 30 percent more power.

In the cabin we find an 8.0-inch touchscreen display. The system includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The Toyota Camry Hybrid comes with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0). This includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, range dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, lane tracking assist, road sign assist, automatic high beams and proactive driving assist. There are a number of driver assistance features on the Toyota Camry Hybrid, including traffic jam assist, front-cross traffic alert, lane change assist, panoramic view monitor, and rear parking assist with automatic braking.

The Toyota Camry Hybrid sounds like a promising offering from Toyota and we hope to see it on sale here soon.

Story: Hamza Mir

