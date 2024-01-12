2024 Kia Sonet Launched at Rs 7.99 Lakh

The new Kia Sonet has been launched with prices starting from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in a staggering 19 different variants.

Unveiled in December 2023, this latest iteration of Kia’s compact SUV has over 25 safety features, including ADAS with 10 autonomous features and 15 Hi-Safety features. The new Kia Sonet also gets over 70 connected car features including “Find My Car with SVM”, which gives a surround view of car’s vicinity and Hinglish.

The new Kia Sonet is packed with 10 autonomous features, including Front Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), and Lane Following Assist (LFA) among others. It also has 15 Hi-Safety features that are standard across the variants, consisting of six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM). Further, the new Kia Sonet has dual-screen connected panel design, rear door sunshade curtain, and all door power windows with one-touch up and down and anti-pinch safety.

The new Kia Sonet also gets an updated front fascia with new grille and new bumper design, LED headlamps, 16-inch crystal cut alloy wheels, and LED connected tail-lamps.

The new Kia Sonet comes with a refreshed cabin with a new interior and a tech-oriented dashboard along with LED ambient sound lighting, dual screen connected panel design with 10.25-inch colour LCD multi-information display and 10.25-inch HD centre touchscreen with navigation, new “GT Line” logo on steering wheel for the GT line variants and five interior colour options. The car is also available in a new Pewter Olive body colour along with eight monotones, two dual-tones and one matte finish colour.

During the announcement of the new Kia Sonet, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, said, “We are once again premiumizing the compact SUV segment by introducing the new Sonet. The old Sonet disrupted the segment with its exceptional design and technological prowess, and with the new Sonet, we are taking that winning proposition much higher. We are adding a substantial value-for-money proposition at the back of low maintenance and a top-tier safety proposition with the most advanced ADAS technology. Additionally, it also proudly stands as the most connected car in its segment, featuring enjoyable Hinglish commands and futuristic features like the Surround View Monitor, all designed to provide the best compact SUV driving experience for both shorter and longer commutes.” He further added, “We have observed that the Sonet is often the first choice for many buyers, and therefore, we made a conscious decision to keep the price competitive to make the Sonet more accessible to them. With a compelling product proposition, we are confident in winning consumers over once again.”

The Kia Sonet line-up begins with the 1.2-litre petrol, offered in three trims, the HTE, HTK and HTK+ all with manual gearbox, starting at Rs 7.99 lakh and going up to Rs 9.90 lakh.

The 1.0-litre TGDI petrol is offered in six trims, the HTK+, HTX and HTX+, with a two-pedal, six-speed iMT, and the HTX, GTX+ and X-Line, with the seven-speed DCT, starting at Rs 10.49 lakh and going up to Rs 14.69 lakh. Coming to the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel, the range starts with the HTE trim, at Rs 9.79 lakh, followed by HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ trims, all with the manual gearbox. Then comes the HTX, HTX+ trims with the six-speed iMT, starting at Rs 12.59 lakh. Finally, the HTX, GTX+ and the X-Line are equipped with six-speed AT starting at 12.99 lakh and topping out at Rs 15.69 lakh, all ex-showroom.

Read More: 2024 Kia Sonet Unveiled

Story: Charan Karthik