2023 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E-Performance Unveiled

The latest generation Mercedes-AMG S 63 has been revealed and it packs a punch. With a plug-in hybrid system adapted from the AMG GT 4-Door 63 S E-Performance, albeit with slightly less power, it is the most potent S-Class ever.

The S 63 keeps its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with 612 hp and 900 Nm, but adds a rear-mounted 140-kW electric motor. Thus, it boasts an overall output of 802 hp and 1,430 Nm and comes standard with all-wheel-drive, with either petrol engine or e-motor able to drive all four wheels. The high-voltage battery on board is now 13.1 kWh and allows a range of up to 33 kilometres, although it has been optimised for quick charging and discharging.

The next S-Class line-up will not have the powerful V12 from the Mercedes-AMG S 65, but the hybrid setup has enabled the marque to extract more power from the V8-based vehicle, for the time being, making the new S 63 E-Performance the performance flagship. It claims to reach 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds faster than the previous model’s time and more than half a tonne lighter. The maximum speed is 250 km/h, however, with the optional AMG Driver’s Package, it may be increased to 290 km/h.

The Panamericana front grille, which is present on the S-Class sedan for the first time, and a front bumper with a “jet-wing design” and huge side intakes are two design elements exclusive to AMG. Additionally, it has trapezoidal quad tailpipes, forged alloy wheels up to 21 inches (20s are standard), and an S 63 insignia with red accents on the tailgate.

The four-seat cabin’s interior has AMG-only leather, badging, the MBUX infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster with special performance displays. Additionally, an AMG-specific two-spoke steering wheel with digital “dynamic select” drive mode and regenerative braking controls is available. It has settings for comfort, sport, sport+, race, individual, and electric driving, which disengages the combustion engine and switches its sound inside and out for a high-frequency artificial noise.

It is only available in long-wheelbase configuration and comes equipped with all the luxury, security, and comfort features one would expect from an S-Class, including in some areas Mercedes-level Benz’s “drive pilot” semi-autonomous driving system.



Production of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz S 63 E Performance will start the following year. The price has not yet been announced.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

Also read: All-new Toyota Innova HyCross First Drive Review