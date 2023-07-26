2023 Kia Seltos Launched

All-new Kia Seltos has been launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 10.90 lakh ( ex-showroom) and it now gets a 160-hp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The facelifted Kia Seltos was unveiled earlier this month and now the Korean manufacturer has launched the SUV in India with prices starting at Rs 10.90 lakh and going all the way upto Rs 19.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec automatic variants. The X-Line variants are priced Rs 20,000 higher than the top-spec variants at Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Kia Seltos comes with a dual screen panoramic display with 10.2-inch fully-digital cluster and a 10.2-inch HD touchscreen navigation, dual-zone fully-automatic air-conditioner, and 18-inch crystal-cut gloss black alloy wheels. Other features include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and an electronic parking brake.

Beneath the surface, the Seltos facelift retains its 115 -hp, 144-Nm, 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 116-hp, 250-Nm, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. The former can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic, while the latter offers a choice between a six-speed iMT (intelligent manual transmission) or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Additionally, there’s a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that stands out with an impressive 160 hp and 253 Nm of torque, available with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT automatic.

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a manual gearbox is an option for the HTE, HTK, HTK+, and the HTX trims, while the CVT automatic is exclusively offered on the HTX trim. As for the 1.5-litre diesel engine, it comes standard with an iMT on all Tech Line trims, namely HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+, while the torque-converter automatic is available on the HTX, GTX+, and X-Line trims. Furthermore, the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is now an option for the Tech Line trims as well, whereas previously (the 1.4), it was only offered on the GT Line and X-Line trims.

Regarding the safety equipment, two significant additions stand out: the ADAS suite and the panoramic sunroof. The ADAS package comprises various advanced safety features such as forward collision warning assist, autonomous emergency braking, and lane keep assist, among others. Additionally, all trims come standard with six airbags, ESC, hill-start assist, disc brake on all four wheels, TPMS, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) and three-point seat belts with reminders for all passengers.

Noteworthy features also include a 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, an eight-inch head-up display, an electronic parking brake, rain-sensing wipers, and a Bose eight-speaker system with sound mood lamps.

Commenting on the launch, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “Our commitment to setting industry benchmarks with innovative offerings at competitive prices has fuelled the growth of segments in the past, and the New Seltos will undoubtedly continue this trend. With advanced ADAS level 2, top-notch safety features, and innovative technology, we have created an inspiring vehicle that resonates with today’s discerning new-age customers. Coupled with a wide range of variant choices, aggressive pricing, and a seamless ownership experience, the new Seltos is not only the smartest driving experience but also the best buy in the market.”

Customers can book their variant of choice through the Kia India official website: www.kia.com/in , and via any of the authorized dealerships of Kia India by paying an initial booking amount of Rs 25,000.

Story: Alshin Thomas

