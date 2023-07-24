Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupé Unveiled in India

Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupé have been officially unveiled across India through a series of exclusive events hosted at Porsche Centres across the country.

The new generation Porsche Cayenne has been fundamentally overhauled with comprehensive changes to the powertrain, chassis, design and equipment. This has further extended not only to on-road and off-road performance, but also to luxurious everyday comfort.

The Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupé that are sold in India comes with an updated 3.0-litre V6 engine that now produces 353 hp and 500 Nm of peak torque, and has a claimed top speed of 248 km/h. A new feature on these cars is the Matrix LED headlights that now come standard. HD Matrix LED headlights are a new optional feature. With two high-definition modules and more than 32,000 pixels per headlamp, their innovative technology picks out other users and blocks out the light of the high beam to them with pixel-level accuracy so as not to dazzle them. The brightness of the modules can be regulated in more than 1,000 steps depending on the driving situation.

Porsche have also introduced an air quality system in the new Cayenne. As standard, the car uses predictive navigation data to detect approaching tunnel entrances and automatically activates air recirculation. Optionally, a sensor detects the level of fine dust particles in the air and passes it through the fine dust filter multiple times, if necessary. Furthermore, an ioniser removes many germs and pollutants from the air.

Additionally, customers can use a comprehensive range of new and optimised assistance systems. These include the active speed limiter and the swerve assist, the cornering assist, and the improved Porsche InnoDrive as part of the adaptive cruise control. This means that the new Cayenne is even better at helping its driver in dangerous situations as well as in traffic jams on motorways and main roads.

The Cayenne comes at an introductory price of Rs 1.35 crore while the coupé starts at 1.42 crore (ex-showroom prices). Delivery dates are yet to be announced.

Story: Alshin Thomas

Also read: Porsche Cayenne First Drive Review – The Sport Utility Vehicle