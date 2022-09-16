2023 Ford Mustang Gets Meaner

The age of automobiles with internal-combustion engines is nearly over, but it’s not over yet for the Ford Mustang.



The new Ford Mustang is more of a comprehensive redesign of the current car, and misses out on the long-rumoured electric powertrains. The 2023 Ford Mustang Dark Horse is set to become the muscle car’s most performance-focused variant yet.

With sinister looks and a Coyote 5.0-litre V8, it is expected that this engine will produce more than 460 hp given the output of the current model. The Mustang Dark Horse expands the line-up and sets a new benchmark for street and track performance for Ford. There will be two transmission options: a Tremec-built six-speed manual from the previous-generation Mustang Mach 1 and Shelby GT350, and the 10-speed automatic used across most of the Mustang range, including on the 2.3-litre, four- cylinder “EcoBoost” models.

As far as styling goes, this is the first time that Ford’s designers have provided strong visuals for thisV8. It gets subtle styling, including a new grille—inspired by the original 1964 Mustang—that’s flanked by a pair of slimmer headlamps featuring new tri-bar LED daylight running lamps. It gets more aggressive styling cues such as a larger pair of nostrils within the grille that feed air to the new intakes.

Within the cabin it gets twin screens, but mid-level and top-spec trims get a new “continuous” screen combining a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a larger 13.2-inch touchscreen running Ford’s latest Sync 4 software.

This Mustang gets a Torsen-style limited-slip differential and, for the first time in the Mustang, a “drift brake” that employs an electric handbrake to help coax the rear axle into huge slides, albeit only in “Track” mode. The “Line Lock” burnout mode is also available.

Sadly, the Ford Mustang Dark Horse and the other Mustangs, in fact, any Ford seems next to impossible to expect in India following the exit of the brand from the market.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

