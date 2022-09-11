Mahindra XUV 400 EV All You Need to know

The brand-new Mahindra XUV400 made its international premiere in India today, and it is touted to have a 456 km per charge driving range.



Mahindra & Mahindra the Indian automaker, have launched their first-ever all-electric SUV. The brand-new Mahindra XUV400’s global debut in India at the Mahindra Research Valley centre in Chennai. Phase one of the same vehicle’s test drives would start in December 2022 in 16 Indian cities. In January 2023, the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV will make its official debut at that time Mahindra will also announce the price of the XUV 400. Additionally, pre-orders and deliveries will start the same month.



The new Mahindra XUV400 will compete with vehicles like the MG ZS EV, Tata Nexon EV Prime, and Nexon EV Max. Its measurements are 4200 mm in length, 1821 mm in width, and a class-leading 2600 mm for its wheelbase. The maximum boot capacity is 378 litres. With a top speed of 150 km/h and a class-leading 310 Nm of torque, Mahindra’s XUV400 is said to be the quickest EV in the non-luxury car sector. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.3 seconds.



While the layout and ergonomics are fairly acceptable, Mahindra appears to have missed the mark when it comes to the materials’ quality and dash design. The dashboard appears exactly the same as it did in the 300, and in an EV it seems even more out-of-date. The dash boasts copper accents and an all-black finish thanks to Mahindra. The Head of Design Pratap Bose and his team have selected copper colour as the theme to reflect the copper wires used in electric motors.





The 17.78cm touchscreen on the Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV features the industry’s first and only Android Auto and Apple CarPlay applications. The Blue Sense+ mobile app for the XUV400 offers a smartwatch connection in addition to 60+ other features that set the bar for connectivity in its class.



According to Indian driving cycle requirements, the Mahindra XUV400 receives a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is promised to provide a driving range of 456 kilometres on a single charge. Furthermore, using the 50kW DC fast charger will take 50 minutes to charge this electric SUV to 80% capacity. It will take 6 hours and 30 minutes to charge a device using a 7.2 kW/32A outlet, yet it will only take 13 hours to charge a device using a typical residential 3.3 kW/16A outlet.



According to Mahindra, the electric SUV model XUV 400 has a range of up to 456 kilometres on a single charge. The car has three drive modes, Fun, Fast, and Fearless, which are the best in their class and combine steering feedback with throttle regeneration.

The XUV400 therefore has good features and room while also having a respectable range of 456 kilometres.

It is also definitely speedy. The price is now something to be on the lookout for because it will arrive in

January 2023. We are confident that the XUV 400 will disrupt the segment once Mahindra launches it .

Story by Kurt Morris