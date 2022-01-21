2022 Škoda Slavia Production Begins in India

The production of Škoda Auto India’s upcoming mid-size sedan the Slavia has begun. The first car was recently rolled out from the company’s facility located in Chakan, near Pune, Maharashtra.





Škoda Auto India are preparing to launch the Slavia, an all-new premium mid-size sedan. The new 2022 Škoda Slavia have begun production at the Volkswagen Group’s Chakan facility in Pune, Maharashtra, ahead of its formal launch. The Škoda Slavia is the Czech automaker’s second model under the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 initiative. Pre-registrations for the event are now open, and they will be released soon. The pre-bookings for the Skoda Slavia are already underway for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

The new Škoda Slavia has a bold appearance and is significantly larger than the Škoda Rapid it replaces. It also has the same underpinnings and mechanicals as the Kushaq that is based on the MQB A0 IN platform. The cabin of the Slavia will be dual-tone with a black and beige theme across the dashboard, with numerous layers and textures. It gets an Octavia inspired 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a two-spoke steering wheel. The Slavia will also be equipped with a fully-digital instrument cluster. Additionally, it will also be circular air vents that appear quite modern, and the touch-control climate control with air care function will be standard from the Ambition trim upwards. In addition, the top-spec Style edition of the new sedan will come with ventilated front seats upholstered in leather.

When it comes to powertrain options, the Škoda Slavia comes with two options. The first is a 1.0-litre TSI engine with 113 hp and 178 Nm of torque. It also boasts a 1.5-litre mill with active cylinder technology is tuned to produce 148 hp and 250Nm of peak torque. The transmission options will include either a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic or seven-speed DSG transmission.

Christian Cahn von Seelen, Chairman of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited, said, “Four years ago, we pledged a renewed commitment to India with the announcement of the INDIA 2. 0 projects. Its success truly highlights the great collaboration between our teams across the globe and here in India. We have completed the first chapter with the successful launches of the two SUVs. Today, with the production rollout of the ŠKODA SLAVIA, we are igniting the next stage of our INDIA 2.0 product campaign. The SLAVIA is a strong testament to our intent and capability in the Indian market. The SLAVIA will not only provide a boost to the premium sedan segment but will also showcase ŠKODA AUTO’s expertise, pedigree and legacy with sedans in terms of design, packaging, dynamics, technology and value.”

Stay tuned to Car India’s detailed review coming up next month.

Story by Kurt Morris