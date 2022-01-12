2022 Range Rover Bookings Open in India

Land Rover’s most opulent SUV, Range Rover, was launched in India at a price of Rs 2.31 crore (ex-showroom).

The 2022 Range Rover was launched globally last year after the previous-generation Range Rover was in production for nearly 10 years. Land Rover have stated that reservations for their SUV will be available to Indian customers starting today.



Among the significant characteristics of the model, the fifth-generation Range Rover maintains its predecessor’s sleek and minimalist appearance. The new version features a unique set of LED headlamps, a completely revamped LED tail-light, and new alloy wheels. There are three trim levels: SE, HSE and Autobiography.

For the first time, the 2022 Range Rover will be available in four-, five-, or seven-seater (only for the long-wheelbase version) combinations, depending on the customer’s demand and trim level. The fifth-generation Range Rover is also the first to have a third row of seats. A 13.7-inch instrument cluster, a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system,an eight-inch touchscreen display at the centre console and an 11.4-inch entertainment display for the second row are among the inside displays.



There are three options for the fifth-generation Range Rover SUV. A 3.0-litre, mild-hybrid petrol engine with 394 hp and 550 Nm of peak torque. A 3.0-litre diesel engine is also on offer and it produces 341 hp and 700 Nm of peak torque. Finally, a mammoth 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine with 515 hp and 750 Nm of peak torque is the third choice.



A full review of the all-new Range Rover will be coming soon in an upcoming issue of Car India.

Story: Kurt Morri