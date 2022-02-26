Spec Comparison: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno v Rivals

The new-age Maruti Suzuki 2022 Baleno is out in the market with segment-leading features and ravishing looks, with prices starting from Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). How does the new Baleno compare against its rivals on specs and prices? We find out right here.

Maruti Suzuki have launched their facelift Baleno recently and has taken the market by surprise with its new features and tech on their bestselling premium hatchback. The 2022 Baleno comes in the same four trims as its predecessor: Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno claims to be the most fuel-efficient car in its segment with its manual and new automated gearbox returning ARAI-rated fuel economy figures of 22.35 km/l and 22.94 km/l respectively. But what about its rivals?

Fuel Efficiency

Transmission type

The new Baleno is the only premium hatchback in its segment to offer an AMT automatic gearbox, while the rest have more advanced gearboxes including a CVT, DCT and torque-converter. The new AMT gearbox of the Baleno replaces the previous model’s CVT unit, which has made the automatic variant of the Baleno more affordable than before. Hyundai are the only car manufacturer in the segment to feature a clutchless manual transmission (IMT) as an option.

Engine and performance figures

The Honda Jazz and the new Baleno are also the only hatchbacks with a single engine option, whereas the rest have at least two options. The i20, Altroz and Polo comes with turbo-petrol engine variants while the Jazz, Glanza and the new Baleno have only naturally aspirated petrol engines.

Dimensions

Compared to the previous model, the new Baleno is shorter by 10 mm and 5 mm heightwise and lengthwise respectively. The boot volume is also 21 litres lower than its predecessor. The width and wheelbase remain the same as before. The widest car in the segment is the Hyundai i20. Its also got the longest wheelbase compared to the rest of the cars. The Honda Jazz is the tallest in this segment and also has the most boot volume. The Volkswagen Polo is the smallest in all aspects but is still among the most robust-feeling of this lot, apart from being immense fun to drive, it also joins the others in having 16-inch wheels excluding the Jazz, which has only 15-inch wheels.

Pricing

Feature-wise, the Hyundai i20 has the biggest touchscreen that measures 10.25-inches. The new Baleno gets the second largest screen measuring at 9.0-inches and is also the only model in this segment to have a 360-degree camera and a head-up display (HUD). Passive-safety-wise, the i20 and the new Baleno are the only ones to get six airbags.

Story: Alshin Thomas

