2022 Hyundai Tucson Unveiled In India

The next-generation Hyundai Tucson SUV, which will go on sale in India on August 4, 2022, has been showcased in India with a completely new design.

The latest iteration of the Hyundai Tucson has been revealed for the Indian market, and the SUV offers customers a new look and a variety of features. According to the data, the new SUV will debut on August 4 in the Indian market. One of the many new SUVs coming from the South Korean carmaker is the new SUV. It should be mentioned that Hyundai previously introduced the facelifted Hyundai Venue as one of its models in the SUV market and has since developed this new competitor. Furthermore, the Hyundai Tucson, one of the company’s well-known SUVs, is already available on the global market.



For the Indian market, the Hyundai Tucson is offered a brand-new design. The new SUV’s front fascia has a “parametric-jewel” grill with integrated LED DRLs that completes its contemporary look. Additionally, the headlights of the SUV are positioned vertically on the bumper. Moving on, the SUV gets sharp cuts and newly created alloy wheels to give it a sleek appearance. The interior of the SUV maintains the contemporary design language.



A lot of contemporary technologies are included in the Hyundai Tucson, such as 60+ safety features, including six airbags, ESC/VSM, Hill start-stop assist, and Level 2 ADAS suite. Additionally, a voice-activated Hyundai Bluelink system is included. A 10.25-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera, heated seats, an automated parking brake, wireless charging, and other innovations are also added to the interiors.

In the Indian market, the brand-new Hyundai Tucson will have a choice between two engines. It is equipped with two new engines: a Nu 2.0 petrol engine with a six-Speed automatic transmission and a R 2.0 diesel engine with an eight-Speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the SUV’s all-wheel-drive system and engines enable it to manoeuvre across challenging terrain.



Nevertheless, the Hyundai Tucson’s official pricing has not yet been disclosed; it will do so on August 4 when it goes on sale. However, rumours suggest that the new Tucson would cost around Rs 23 lakh. In the Indian market, the SUV will face off against the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, and other vehicles.

Story by Kurt Morris

