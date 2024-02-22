Yokohama Introduce Geolandar X-AT and Geolandar M/T G003 Off-road Tyres in India

Both the Yokohama Geolandar X-AT and Geolandar M/T G003 tyres get a Mud and Snow rating as well as a Rim Protector

When it comes to tackling rough terrain, having the right off-road rubber is crucial as traction and control are paramount in such conditions. Well, Yokohama is now offering more options for off-road enthusiasts in India by adding two new tyres to the Geolandar series in India – the Geolandar X-AT and Geolandar M/T G003.

The Geolandar X-AT acts more as a middle ground between an all-terrain tyre and mud-terrain tyre. This helps in offering a relatively balanced performance on smooth and rough roads. On the other hand, the Geolandar M/T G003 veers more into the extreme side of things, specifically mud/slush terrain. This tyre gets a more rugged design with the aim of offering better traction on challenging surfaces such as muddy/rocky trails and steep inclines.

Both tyres utilise a new compound and sidewall design, which Yokohama claim will help prolong tyre life while also reducing the risk of punctures. Both tyres, in all sizes, get a M+S (Mud and Snow) rating as well as a Rim Protector. This should also help with protection against curb damage and abrasions.

Harinder Singh, CEO and MD of Yokohama India, said, “The Geolandar X-AT and Geolandar M/T G003 represent the next-gen off-road tires, combining cutting-edge technology with Yokohama’s renowned quality and reliability. In line with our brand positioning of Celebrating the Motoring Lifestyle, these tyres are engineered to exceed the expectations of motoring enthusiasts, delivering unmatched performance, safety, and economy. The new additions to the Geolandar series will undoubtedly elevate your motoring experience.”

With the addition of the Geolandar X-AT and Geolandar M/T G003 tyres, off-road enthusiasts should benefit with more rubber options for their off-road excursions.