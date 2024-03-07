Volvo XC40 Recharge Gets a More Affordable Starting Point

The Volvo XC40 Recharge Plus variant is priced at Rs 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and packs a single-motor RWD setup

The Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV is now available at a more accessible starting point with the launch of the Plus variant at Rs 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This new variant undercuts the now top-spec Ultimate variant by Rs 2.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings can be done either online or at an authorised dealership.

The main difference between the Plus and Ultimate variant lies under the hood. Instead of the twin-motor 300-kW (408-hp)/660-Nm all-wheel-drive set-up on the Ultimate, the Plus utilises a single-motor 175-kW (238-hp)/420-Nm rear-wheel-drive powertrain. This is enough to get the electric SUV from 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. The Plus variant is also juiced by a smaller 69-kWh battery pack instead of the 78-kWh unit on the variant above it. WLTP-claimed range stands at 475 km on a single charge.

In the features list, the Volvo XC40 Recharge Plus continue to retain most of the bells and whistles already present which include a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, a powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof as well as heated front and rear seats. It does however, miss out on Pixel LED headlights, 360-degree camera and the 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

With this launch, the Volvo XC40 Recharge Plus variant fits the bill for those who don’t require the all-out all-wheel drive performance while also being a more accessible option. Current rivals for the Volvo XC40 Recharge include the Hyundai IONIQ 5, the Kia EV6 and the recently launched BYD Seal.