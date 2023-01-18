Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge Go RWD

The new Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge electric models have received a major update with two new rear-wheel drive versions as well as an updated all-wheel drive version being offered.

The Swedish automotive major’s compact luxury electric line-up of cars, the C40 and XC40 Recharge, have been introduced with rear-wheel drive, more power and more range, thanks to a larger battery, as well as faster charging. The new list of product updates has seen improvements in both the range (WLTP) and charging for both, the Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge, compared with the outgoing models with a range increase of as much as 60 kilometres for the top variants. Exterior updates also help improve efficiency where possible. For example, new 19-inch alloy wheels not only boost overall style but also help reduce drag due to the aerodynamic design.

There are three new powertrains offered on the new Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. Two of these are rear-wheel-drive, marking it as the first time in 25 years that Volvo are offering a rear-wheel-drive model. Besides those, there is also a revised all-wheel-drive performance model. Another first is the use of the second-generation permanent magnet electric motor (e-motor) on the rear axle which has been developed in-house at Volvo.

Return to RWD

The two new rear-wheel drive powertrain options on the new Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge are, firstly, the single motor with standard range. These pack a 175-kW (238-hp) e-motor, five more than the outgoing 170-kW (231-hp) single-motor front-wheel drive models. The new Volvo XC40 Recharge carries forward the 69-kWh battery pack but brings enhancements in cooling efficiency which translate to an increased range of up to 460 kilometres (WLTP). The range of the C40 Recharge single improves to up to 476 km (WLTP). A charge from 10-80 per cent takes just about 34 minutes using a 130-kW DC public charger.

The second model addresses the need for more power and range with a slightly more powerful motor and larger battery pack. It brings a 185-kW (252-hp) permanent magnet e-motor on the rear axle. The larger 82-kWh battery pack boosts range to as much as 515 km for the XC40 Recharge single motor extended range and up to 533 km (WLTP) for its C40 Recharge counterpart. Charging power has been improved here, too, as the larger battery pack allows for charging at up to 200 kW DC and a 10-80 per cent charge takes about 28 minutes.

New Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD

The new all-wheel drive variants of the new Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge also benefit from the mentioned updates, and bring even more impressive range improvements. The previous set-up of two 150-kW e-motors on the front and rear axles has been replaced by a 117-kW (159-hp) asynchronous electric motor on the front axle and a 183-kW (249-hp) permanent magnet e-motor on the rear axle. The peak output stays the same at 300 kW (408 hp), however.

This new configuration, paired with the 82-kWh battery pack with more efficient battery cooling, allows the new Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin AWD to drive up to 500 km on a single charge. The range of the C40 Recharge Twin AWD has improved to up to 507 km (WLTP).

Also read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Launched in India