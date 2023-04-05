Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia score 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP

Sedans from the Volkswagen Group have performed remarkably well in the most recent round of the Global NCAP crash test as part of the #SaferCarsForIndia initiative. In the Global NCAP crash test, the made-in-India VW Virtus and Skoda Slavia both received a perfect 5-star safety rating. The testing company in the UK has found these mid-size sedans to be the safest made-in-India vehicles yet.



In the Global NCAP crash test, the VW Virtus and the Skoda Slavia both received a perfect 5-star safety rating. They received an outstanding 29.71 out of a possible 34 points for the safety of adult occupants. Yet, they received a 5-star rating for child occupant protection after receiving 42 out of a possible 49 points. Also, their bodyshell has been certified as stable and able to withstand additional loads.



Remarking on this achievement, Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India said, “Safety has always been part of our DNA, and that continues to be a focus for us with our current and future product portfolio. The highest safety rating from Global NCAP for the Škoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus further cements the Group’s position as the leading European car manufacturer with the safest portfolio of cars in India. This is a testament to our commitment to develop and offer #SaferCarsForIndia. The full 5 star rating by Global NCAP for both Adult and Child Occupant Protection received by all four vehicles produced on our MQB-A0-IN platform reaffirms the Group’s INDIA 2.0 success story. The fine balance of comfort, driving dynamics and safety offered by our made-in-India models are gaining popularity not just here but also opening up export opportunities for the Group.”

Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director, Sales, Marketing and Digital, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India said, “We are proud to have raised the bar in terms of safety standards with each new vehicle we introduce. The Group offers the widest range of cars in India and the common thread that binds all our products is the exceptional packaging – in terms of dynamic drive, features that matter, comfortable ride and most importantly – unparalleled safety. We are confident that the Škoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus will continue to win the admiration of Indian car buyers, especially those who are conscious about the well-being of their friends and family they drive with.”



Both the VW Virtus and the Skoda Slavia are stuffed full of features. They receive up to six airbags, ABS with EBD & Brake Assist, rear parking sensors with a camera, TPMS, high-speed warning, multi-collision brakes (MCB), electronic differential lock system (EDL), electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), and other safety features.

