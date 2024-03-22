Volkswagen Unveil New Virtus and Taigun Variants; ID.4 EV Confirmed for India

Aside from bringing the ID.4 to India, Volkswagen have refreshed the variant lineup for the Taigun and Virtus

It is that time of the year again where Volkswagen India host their annual press conference and, this time, the carmaker has revealed plenty of exciting things for India. It includes new variants, and its first ever EV for India being confirmed in the form of the ID.4 electric SUV.

The new variants showcased are a refreshed lineup for the Taigun and Virtus GT trims that are now spread across Chrome, Sport and Edge lines. Kicking off the new showcases are the GT Plus Sport variants limited to the 1.5 TSI turbo-petrol engine. What’s special about the GT Plus Sport is that there’s no chrome. Instead, there is red badging all over and an all-black cabin with red accents.

Next up is the Sport GT Line variant for the Taigun 1.0 TSI turbo-petrol engine. This one is equivalent to the Highline variant and also loses the chrome inserts. In place of it is “GT Line” branding and blacked-out wheels.

Now to the Volkswagen ID.4, the carmaker’s first electric SUV. While we’re yet to know the specifications for the India-spec model, the model sold abroad is offered in the Match (170-hp motor and 52-kWh battery pack), Match Pro (286-hp motor and 77-kWh battery pack) and Match Pro 4MOTION (dual-motor setup with combined output of 286-hp and 77-kWh battery pack).

While prices aren’t out yet for the new variants of the Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun, considering they’ve been showcased, it could be just around the corner. As for the ID.4 electric SUV, expect a launch sometime around the second half of 2024.