Volkswagen ID.Buzz Unveiled

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz, the modern-day representation of the iconic T1 Microbus, is finally here and will see production.

The ID range has been a badge Volkswagen have been using to name all their pure electric cars. Expanding their fleet of EVs, VW have unveiled the ID.Buzz and ID.Buzz Cargo. These all-electric vans will carry forward the legacy of the iconic Microbus with zero emissions.

Design-wise, the Volkswagen ID.Buzz looks unlike any VW on the market. It gets sleek LED headlamps in the front, with a properly boxy body design finished by a neatly laid lightbar for the tail-lamp cluster. The wheels are a set of 18-inch units as standard, however, one can upgrade to wheels as large as 21 inches.

Built on Volkswagen’s MEB (Modular Electric Toolkit), it includes a 77-kWh battery pack that’s mounted in the floor of the ID.Buzz for a lower centre of gravity and, thus, better handling characteristics. Charging options include an 11-kW AC charger or a 170-kW DC charger that allows this EV to charge from 5 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. VW have given this electrified Microbus a 150-kW (204-hp) electric motor that manages 310 Nm of torque and sends it all to the rear wheels. Keep the pedal floored and the car can touch a top speed of 145 km/h.

As the name suggests, this can be had either as a passenger van or a cargo van too. In passenger van guise, it can be had as a five-, six- or even a seven-seater. However, in cargo van guise, it gets three seats and an enormous cargo hold. The centre stage has been taken by a 10-inch infotainment screen that can be upgraded to 12-inches with an extra bit of cash, while the driver display is a 10-inch unit.

Coming to driver assistance systems, the ID.Buzz gets Front Assist, Lane Assist, and Dynamic Road Sign Display. Optional systems include Adaptive Cruise Control, Side Assist, Travel Assist, Emergency Assist, Park Assist, Light Assist and Area View.

The car will be going on sale by 2024 and that’s when Volkswagen are expected to give out final claimed range numbers. Just to clarify, the ID.4 SUV with the same battery and motor combination is rated at up to 500 km of driving range.