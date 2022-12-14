Track-only Fort GT Mk IV Unveiled

The new Ford GT Mk IV by Ford Performance and Multimatic is a radically enhanced supercar that delivers maximum performance with its one-of-a-kind body, motor, and suspension. It is the ultimate and most extreme track-only Ford GT ever.





The Ford GT Mk IV includes a special twin-turbo EcoBoost engine which produces over 800 hp, racing transmission, aerodynamic external design, and chassis with an extended wheelbase for better on-track handling to give an unrestricted performance, exceeding that of any Ford GT to date.

According to Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, “The new Ford GT Mk IV brings it in the same way. The original GT Mk IV held nothing back for maximum track performance.” The Mk IV is the ultimate sendoff of the third-generation supercar, boasting even higher levels of motorsport engineering and performance in addition to a completely new carbon fiber body that is both practical and eye-catching.

Only 67 of the hand-built supercars will be made in Multimatic’s Markham, Ontario, plant as part of the new Ford GT Mk IV, which pays homage to the year the original Mk IV won the 24 Hours of Le Mans. For this $1.7M supercar (beginning MSRP), a new client application procedure will start. Client selections will be made public in the first quarter of 2023. Late in the spring of 2023, deliveries will start.

According to Larry Holt, executive vice president of Multimatic Special Vehicle Operations Group, the Ford GT Mk IV is the result of Multimatic’s mandate to produce the most extreme final version of the Ford GT. “Unprecedented levels of performance have been achieved thanks to a special greater displacement engine, suitable racing gearbox, longer wheelbase, and totally radical body. We consider the third-generation GT to be an important chapter in the history of Multimatic and are pleased to have been a part of it from the beginning to this incredible swan song.”

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

