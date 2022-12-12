BMW XM Hybrid Launched in India

BMW have launched the all-new XM hybrid SUV at Rs 2.60 crore (ex-showroom). The company says that the XM hybrid is an individually built SUV and is not based on any of the existing M models.





Powering the BMW XM hybrid is a twin-turbocharged, 4.4-litre, V8 petrol engine with a 29.5 kWh battery coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission that puts out a combined 653 hp and 800 Nm of torque. The XM can do a 0-100 km/h dash in just 4.3 seconds. The engine makes 489 hp and 650 Nm of torque. The pure EV range of the BMW XM stands at 88 km and an optional driver’s package is available that pushes the top speed to 270 km/h. Other features include launch control, cruise control with braking function, M sport differential, M Sport brakes with calipers in black, adaptive M suspension, active roll stabilisation and drive modes – Comfort, Sport and Sport+.



The exterior equipment includes a large two-piece, kidney grille finished in gloss black, exterior and central air inlets in the front bumper, rear diffuser, roof trim strips, 22-inch alloy wheels, body cladding, vertical quad-exhaust pipes, rain sensors and automatic driving lights, automatic tailgate operations and LED headlamp unit to name a few.



Step inside the car and it hosts features like M seatbelts, automatic four-zone climate control, multi-function M steering, ambient lighting, heat and massage functions for driver and front passenger, ventilated front seats, 12.3-inch instrument display and 14.9-inch infotainment centre with wireless smartphone integration, head-up display, Bower and Wilkins sound system, digital key, wireless charging and gesture control to name a few.



In terms of safety, the car comes with surround view camera, reverse assistant, ABS with brake assist, corner braking control, stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, crash sensor, side-impact protection and airbags to name a few.



The BMW XM hybrid will lock horns with the likes of the Lamborghini Urus Performante, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and the Aston Martin DBX 707.

Story: Sumesh Soman

