Toyota Innova Hycross Teased Before its Global Launch

Toyota Innova Hycross is all set to be launched in Indonesia this month and the company has teased the face of the MPV ahead of its launch. The MPV has been sighted doing dry runs in the country and it is expected to be unveiled in India after its global debut.





The teaser image shows the upright stance of the front bumper with a hexagonal grille flanked by swept back headlamps, the top trims should likely have an LED unit with LED DRLs. Right below the headlamps there is a large housing for the fog lamps with air dams. The styling cues of the Innova Crysta can be expected on the Hycross as well, a little tweaking is expected to differentiate it from the lot. The bonnet shows many lines and creases that depicts a sporty character, the profile and rear is expected to carry the same design language. The boxy and erect stance could be further accented by flared wheel arches and lines that run across the length of the car. The rear section could have a LED strip running across the width of the car with LED tail light setup. The car will get a panoramic sunroof, it is also expected to have a large touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable seats, wireless charging, and captain seats for the passengers.



Toyota Innova Hycross powertrain

The Innova has moved up to the TNGA platform, rear-driven and ladder frame chassis has made way for front driven monocoque chassis setup and that will impact the whole experience of ride quality in a significant manner. The Innova Hycross will be made available with a petrol engine and a mild hybrid powertrain. The Hycross will be missing on a diesel option and the hybrid variants can be expected to be localised to keep the total cost of the vehicle competitive.



Toyota could be announcing the price of the MPV at the Auto Expo 2023 that will commence from January 13-18th and it will also be rebadged for Maruti Suzuki. The Innova Hycross will take on the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo and Kia Carens. A price tag north of the Rs 20 lakh can be expected for the Toyota Innova Hycross.





