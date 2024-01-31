Toyota GR Yaris gets WRC Special editions

Toyota won both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ championships in the 2023 season of WRC, and they are celebrating in style – with two special editions of the GR Yaris named after Kalle Rovanperä (WRC 2023 Drivers’ champion) and Sébastien Ogier and let us tell you, these are special indeed. The dynamics of the two special editions (limited to 100 units and only in Japan) are modelled after the driving style of the two drivers. The exclusive drive modes on the special edition replaces the Gravel and Track modes on the regular GR Yaris.

The Ogier edition gets a “Seb” mode which biases power to the rear for easy drifting, plus a “Morizo” mode named for Akio Toyoda’s racing persona. It also gets a fixed carbon fibre-reinforced polymer spoiler, a new Matte Stealth Gray paint, and blue brake calipers.

The Rovanperä edition gets a”‘Kalle” mode which works with a new constant velocity rear diff, exclusive to this edition, and a straight up “Donut” mode. It also has an adjustable carbon-fibre spoiler from the GRMN model and three-tone paint inspired by his helmet.

Both special editions get the de rigeur decals and plaques celebrating Toyota’s victory, but they also get steering wheel stitching in the colours of the flags of each driver’s home country (Finland for Kalle and France for Seb). Also, while the GR Yaris is now available with an automatic transmission, these special editions only come equipped with six-speed manuals.

We wish other manufacturers would learn from Toyota and offer special editions that are actually special and not just some stickers and trim colour changes. The closest we can think of Special Edition rally cars are the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 6 Tommi Makinen Edition, which received so many updates that it unofficially became known as the Evo 6.5, and the Subaru Impreza 22B STi.