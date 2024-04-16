Toyota 4Runner 2025 Unveiled

While the reliable Toyota 4Runner has been in production for decades, Toyota need to keep their toys in check with modern times. They have updated and modernised it after 14 years of producing the fifth-gen Toyota 4Runner. The 2025 Toyota 4Runner was revealed in the United states and is new from the inside-out as it uses Toyota’s all-new TNGA-F platform which is shared by the Tacoma, the Land Cruiser, and the Tundra.

The all-new Toyota 4Runner has been inspired by its previous design with the classic rear power window on the hatch and wrap-over rear side windows that came factory-fitted in the first and second generation. The TrailHunter variant also comes fitted with the heritage grille with vintage-style Toyota lettering.

Kicking things off, the Toyota 4Runner has four new variants which include two types of TrailHunter, an overlanding rig variant that comes in handy while camping, and a platinum range which is intended for luxury. It gets a 2.4-litre, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine that produces 278 hp and 377 Nm. For the first time, the 4Runner also has a hybrid powertrain. The hybrid 2.4-litre i-Force Max engine has a total output of 326 hp and 630 Nm. The hybrid will come as standard in the TRD Pro, TrailHunter, and the full platinum luxury range. Transmission duties are managed by an eight-speed unit.

With these updates, the Toyota 4Runner also comes equipped with the company’s all-new safety features including cooperative steering and proactive driving assist which are expected help in braking and maintaining a safe distance from other cars in the concrete jungle. The new 4Runner comes with low-speed cruise control or crawl control to help the driver stay focused on steering by providing a constant slow speed that enables climbing rough ascends and rocky terrain. The 2025 Toyota 4Runner has a towing capacity of 2.7 tonnes which is a very good figure compared to the competitors and is more than the previous generation which was 2.2 tonnes.

The Toyota 4Runner comes with the same interior as the Tacoma pick-up truck. It comes with a 14-inch multimedia touchscreen that has wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto connectivity. A smart key with a push-start ignition button comes as standard in all variants and a digital key so that you can access the car with your phone. It comes with the third row as an option. The Toyota 4Runner 2025 has been unveiled in the United States and there is no information about it coming to India anytime soon.

Story: Ajay Sujay Hanje